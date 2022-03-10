46,366 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

