$550.81 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce $550.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.45 million to $559.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,918 shares of company stock worth $4,774,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Redfin has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

