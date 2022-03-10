$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,753. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

