$622.05 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report sales of $622.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.50 million and the lowest is $616.60 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $548.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 733,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,161. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

