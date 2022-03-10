632 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 632 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

NASDAQ FB opened at $194.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.