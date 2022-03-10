$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.98 billion to $41.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UAL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,112,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,303. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

