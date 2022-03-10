$7.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.53 and the highest is $7.86. Intuit reported earnings of $6.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.88. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

