$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Netflix reported sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $39.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $356.77. 4,799,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $340.67 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.33.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

