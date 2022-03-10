$74.41 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post $74.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $309.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $326.73 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CPSI stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

