888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 591.25 ($7.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.14) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.04) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:888 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.20 ($2.45). 1,057,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,611. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of £697.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.73.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

