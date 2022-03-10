$9.22 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 277,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.