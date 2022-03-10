9,474 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

