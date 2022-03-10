Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $522.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $317.32 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

