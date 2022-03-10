Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 194,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

