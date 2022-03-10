Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 3,792 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.