Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,294. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

