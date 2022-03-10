Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,672,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

