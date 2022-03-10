Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 7,418 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 52,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,853. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

