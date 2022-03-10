Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 861 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,260 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 673,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,742. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.