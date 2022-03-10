Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 110,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. The firm has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

