Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

