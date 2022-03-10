Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. 77,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.