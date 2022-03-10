Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $261,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 59,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,495. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

