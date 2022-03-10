Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 10,705 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,124. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

