Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

