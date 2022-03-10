ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.78 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,972,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

