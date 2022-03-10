Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

