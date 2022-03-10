Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

