ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.98

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 21532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63.

ACM Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

