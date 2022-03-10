ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

