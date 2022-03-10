Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AE opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.