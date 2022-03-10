Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

AE stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

