Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 14,815 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.