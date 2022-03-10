adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ADDYY traded down $5.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

