adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €314.71 ($342.08).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €210.15 ($228.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €263.02. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

