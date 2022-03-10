adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.95

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.95 and traded as low as $192.77. adidas shares last traded at $213.54, with a volume of 1,273 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.40.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.