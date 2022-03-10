Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 206,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

