AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AERC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.