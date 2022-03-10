Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 165,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 282.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

