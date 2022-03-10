AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $76.89. 20,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 247,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,559.48 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

