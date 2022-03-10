Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.