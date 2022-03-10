Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

