Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.13. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

