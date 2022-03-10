Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.