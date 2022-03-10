Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,749. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

