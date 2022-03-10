AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,127 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
