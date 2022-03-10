AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,127 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

