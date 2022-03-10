Air Partner (LON:AIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.00

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 407319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £78.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

