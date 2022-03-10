Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.14 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

