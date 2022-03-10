AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.29. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile (CVE:AIX)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.