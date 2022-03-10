Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 3,307.7% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,519. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

