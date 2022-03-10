Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $8.26 on Thursday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,206. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.57 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

